ISIS case: NIA raids late Congress MLA's residence in Karnataka's Mangalore

Mangalore (Karnataka), August 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of late Congress MLA BM Idinabba in connection with an ongoing inquiry against his son and daughter-in-law in an ISIS case.

The raids were conducted in connection with the alleged link of the MLA's son and his daughter-in-law with Syria-based terrorist organisation ISIS. NIA's Deputy Inspector General of Police rank officer is leading the raid with the assistance of Bengaluru police.

Over two dozen NIA sleuths raided the house of BM Basha, son of BM Idinabba, during the early hours of Wednesday. The raids are still underway at Mastikatte in Ullal city.

Idinabba had passed away in April 2009.



"NIA sleuths raided the house of late Congress MLA BM Idinabba early on Wednesday. The raids are still continued in connection with the alleged link of the MLA's son and daughter-in-law in an ISIS case," said the NIA.

The NIA team from Bengaluru raided the house of Basha, who runs a real estate business. Basha's two sons stay abroad.

The NIA team is still interrogating Basha and his wife in connection with the case, said NIA officials.

Basha came under NIA's radar as some of his family members reportedly had subscribed to the YouTube channels pertaining to ISIS and alleged to have a soft corner for the organisation.

There is also an input regarding Basha's family's alleged contact with young men of a terrorist organisation of Jammu and Kashmir over the phone. (ANI)

