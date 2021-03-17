Representative Image
ISIS Case: NIA raids underway in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka

ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 09:43 IST


New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at five locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with the ISIS-related cases, said sources.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

