ISIS Case: NIA raids underway in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at five locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with the ISIS-related cases, said sources.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 09:43 IST
