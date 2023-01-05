ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids six locations in Karnataka, arrests two operatives

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at six locations and arrested two operatives in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case.

The anti-terror agency conducted these raids in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru districts.

The two ISIS operatives were arrested subsequent to the searches in the case which was initially registered on September 19 last year at Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and re-registered by the NIA on November 15 last year.



The arrested ISIS operatives have been identified as Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig-- both residents of Karnataka. Two other accused persons were arrested in the case earlier.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The investigation has revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalized his close associate and collegemate Reshaan Thajuddin, said the NIA, adding "the two arrested accused, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig, received funds from their ISIS handler through Crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State."

"As part of their larger violent and disruptions designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as Liquor shops, Godowns and transformers," said the NIA.

The agency claimed to have seized digital devices and incriminating documents during searches conducted at the houses of the accused and the suspects. (ANI)

