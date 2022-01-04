ISIS Kerala module case: NIA arrests ISIS operative in Karnataka

New Delhi, January 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one ISIS operative in the ISIS Kerala module case.

The anti-terror agency arrested the terrorist Mundadiguttu Sadananda Marla Deepthi Marlah alias Maryam in co-operation with Karnataka Police.

Maryam is the daughter-in-law of B M Basha, son of former Ullal MLA late B M Idinabba. Idinbaba was a member of Congress party and was elected as a MLA for three times in the Karnataka state assembly from Ullal constituency.

Maryam was held after the NIA raided the house of Basha earlier in the day following her suspected ISIS links.



Maryam is the wife of Anas Abdul Rahiman, a resident of Mangalore, and is connected with the investigation of the Kerala Module case.

Maryam, who is from Bunt community and belongs to Kodagu district, fell in love with Anas while studying BDS at a college in Deralakatte here. Later, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Maryam.

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and arrested 11 accused persons for raising funds, radicalizing and motivating people to join ISIS.

During the investigation, the agency said that it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria and Iraq, Maryam and Mohd. Ameen had visited Kashmir in January and March 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and supporting the activities of ISIS.

"Investigation has also revealed that Maryam was the kingpin of the instant ISIS conspiracy along with Mohd Ameen," said the NIA. (ANI)

