ISIS Module case: NIA conducts searches in Kerala, Bengaluru, Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) along with local police units on Monday conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including 8 locations in Kerala, two locations in Bengaluru and one in Delhi in Kerala ISIS Module case.

Today, NIA along with local police units conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi in a case pertaining to terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen.

This group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members to this ISIS module.

NIA had registered the case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 40 of UA (P) Act on March 5.



The group of radicalized individuals under the leadership of Mohammed Ameen owning allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS had identified certain individuals in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing. They had also planned to undertake Hijrat (religious migration) to Jammu and Kashmir for engaging in terrorist acts.

Further, Mohammed Ameen had travelled to J&K immediately after his return to India from Bahrain in March 2020 and had been camping in Delhi for the last two months for establishing a connection with J&K based operatives having allegiance to ISIS.

The searches were conducted at the premises of accused Mohammed Ameen and his associates who were members of the various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms. During the searches, several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination.

Searches today were preceded by extensive verification jointly by NIA, Special Cell, Delhi Police and ATS, Kerala Police.

Further, investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

