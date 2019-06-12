ISIS module case: NIA raids underway in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with the ISIS module case.

Searches are being held in Anbu Nagar, Podanur, and Kuniyamuthur areas of the city, to name a few.

Raids, which began at 7 AM today, are currently underway.

A fresh case of ISIS module was registered by NIA in Coimbatore, and raids are being conducted in that connection, NIA sources told ANI.

The in-charge of the ISIS module, the sources said, was believed to be in touch with Easter Sunday bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim on Facebook. (ANI)

