ISKCON devotees protest in Pune against attack on minorities in Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held a protest on Saturday to condemn the attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16. Protest in Pune is a part of a worldwide protest organised by ISKCON at about 700 ISKCON temples across 150 nations on Saturday.

Posters reading 'Justice for Bangladesh minorities' and 'Protect our temples in Bangladesh' were spotted at the protest. Many other organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS's Muslim Rashtriya Manch also joined the protest in Pune.



During the protest, the president of ISKCON Pune while talking to reporters said that the world leaders should pay attention to this attack. "ISKCON has been working for world peace for the last many years in different countries. ISKCON performed services for the people even in Bangladesh during the Covid crisis. World leaders should pay attention to this (violent attacks)," said Radheshyam Das, president, ISKCON, Pune.

Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

At least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13 and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu temples left two people dead on October 15. (ANI)

