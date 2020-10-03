ISKCON temple in Bengaluru to reopen to the public from Monday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): The ISKCON temple in Bengaluru will reopen for visitors from October 5, nearly six months after the imposition of the COVID-19 lockdown, the temple association said in a statement.

The decision to reopen the temple has come in the wake of the lifting of restrictions on religious congregations as per unlock 4 guidelines issued by the central government.



"We heartily welcome you to visit us and re-experience the spiritual ambience of the ISKCON Sri Krishna Temple. In these times of gloom and despair, open your heart to the divine blessings of Lord Sri Krishna in the ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Krishna Darshana, hearing bhajans and kirtans and honoring Krishna prasadam. May Krishna consciousness bring spiritual joy and enlightenment to all," said Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, president of ISKCON-Bangalore temple.

The opening hours of the temple on weekdays are 9 am to 12:30 noon and 4 to 8 pm. On weekends, the temple shall remain open from 9:30 am to 8 pm.

It is mandatory to wear face masks and follow strict protocols, an official statement read. It is also advised that children below 10 years of age and above 65 years of age/pregnant women should avoid visiting the temple as of now, according to the ISKCON guidelines. (ANI)

