ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 test COVID-19 positive

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Ahead of Janmashtami, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan has been sealed and movement has been restricted as 22 persons associated with it tested COVID-19 positive.

While speaking to ANI, an official said 22 people including the priests at the temple have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Earlier, one person had tested positive, so more testing was conducted and now 22 people tested positive. After that, contact tracing was conducted and sampling is being done; we will isolate those who test positive. Movement of people have been restricted and the temple has been sealed," he said.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated in the country on August 12.

According to the mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna was born at the midnight and is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu almanack. (ANI)

