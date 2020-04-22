Islamic Centre of India urges Muslim community to pray at home during Ramzan, avoid gatherings

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Islamic Centre of India on Wednesday urged community members to observe Ramzan rituals while staying indoors and to pray that the battle with coronavirus gets over soon.

The Islamic Centre also made announcements to the Muslims community, through public address systems fitted on vehicles, urging people to follow lockdown rules and maintain social distancing while offering prayers.

With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan will begin on April 24. While April 25 will be the first day of Roza. (ANI)

