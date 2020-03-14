Isolation ward set up in railway hospital at Patna junction

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A special isolation ward has been set up in the railway hospital at Patna junction station amid coronavirus pandemic.

The ward comprises of 10 beds along with medical facilities like nebulisers. A team consisting of a doctor and two nurses has been deployed at the isolation ward.

"This isolation ward has been set up for the prevention of coronavirus. The quarantine period is for 14 days. The suspected patient will be quarantined for 14 days and in case if symptoms emerge, the patient will be sent for advance treatment," Dr Shyamal Das said.

This special ward is however not only restricted to cases only received via railways. He added, "If we receive any cases from the neighbouring areas (of the railway station) via the helpline number, we will attend to that patient as well."

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 83. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The development came after a 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. India had on Thursday reported its first death from coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

