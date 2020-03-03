Isolation wards being set up in 25 hospitals: Manish Sisodia on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the process of setting up isolation wards is underway in 25 hospitals, including both private and government, in view of the coronavirus scare.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Monday informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana.

"Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene and develop a habit of washing our hands frequently," Sisodia told media here.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 8000 medial kits have been arranged for medical staff treating the patients. (ANI)

