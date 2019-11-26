Israeli fire experts delegation in India to discuss training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is undertaking a three-day visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

The delegation, which arrived in India on Monday, comprises of Israel's Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi, Commander of National Fire and Rescue Academy Zvi Tsoran, International Liaison Officer Yoram Levy, and Hazmat Shift Officer Liron Soll.

The visit has come a day ahead of the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The delegation will visit Nariman House -- one of the locations targeted by terrorists during the attacks -- on Tuesday morning to show solidarity for those who were killed and to overview the role played by the fire brigade at the time of the incident. (ANI)

