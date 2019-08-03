ISRO chairman lays foundation stone for Space Situational Awareness Control Centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan has laid the foundation stone for Space Situational Awareness Control Centre Peenya in Bengaluru, the space agency said on Saturday.

The foundation stone was laid by ISRO Chairman on August 2.

"Space Situational Awareness and Management (SSAM) has become an internationally significant area due to the ever-growing manmade space debris population and the increased collision threat with operational spacecraft. Chairman, ISRO laid the foundation stone for Space Situational Awareness Control Centre at Peenya, Bengaluru on 2nd August, which is an important milestone in the progress of ISRO," the space agency said in a statement here.

"ISRO has taken special attention to this aspect. ISRO has set up a Directorate of Space Situational Awareness and Management aiming at protecting high valued space assets from space debris close approaches and collisions. To carry out systematically all activities related to SSAM, a control centre is being established at Bengaluru," it said.

The Control Centre would facilitate the intensified activities foreseen for SSAM, in view of increasing debris population and operational space assets. The control centre would host a range of activities pertaining to the protection of Indian Space assets from inactive satellites, pieces of orbiting objects, near-earth asteroids and adverse space weather conditions.

"It would assimilate the tracking data of inactive satellites from indigenous observation facilities and generates useful information from bare observations through analysis. For sustainable use of space, the control centre would enable research activities pertaining to active debris removal, space debris modelling and mitigation," the agency said in its statement. (ANI)

