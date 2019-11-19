ISRO Chief K Sivan, NSA Ajit Doval arrive at the second day of winter session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday.

The nearly-month long winter session commenced on Monday and will go on till December 13. Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.

Earlier today, ISRO informed that it is set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 25, after the Chandrayaan-2 mission in late July. (ANI)

