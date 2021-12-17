ISRO developing SSLV with private participation, to be launched in first quarter of 2022

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with private participation and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Jitendra Singh informed that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.

The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages and the first developmental flight of SSLV is targeted during the first quarter of 2022.



He said the government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs169 Crores for the development project including the development and qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 and SSLV-D3).

"The hardware and structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors and fixtures will be realized through private industry," Singh said.

The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites. (ANI)

