ISRO espionage case: Ex-policeman alleges Nambi Narayanan influencing CBI investigating officer

S Vijayan, a former police officer who is an accused in the 1994 ISRO espionage case, told the Single bench judge Justice Narayana Pisharadi R that the Narayanan transferred large tracts of lands to an investigating officer of CBI in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

On July 16 this year, Vijayan also submitted documents related to the land transfer to the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. He reiterated the claim in the Kerala High Court.



He told the High Court via his counsel, "Nambi Narayanan, his son Sankara Kumar and relative Paul Swamy made the dealings. The bribes helped Narayanan to be acquitted by the CBI in the spy case. The documents submitted in the trial court earlier were sufficient for the trial court to order an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Nambi Narayanan and the officials."

The Court said that Vijayan can file a fresh plea of this complaint with all documents.

According to the documents submitted at that time in trial court, "Anjali Srivastava, wife of former DGP Raman Srivastava and CBI former joint director Rajendra Natha Kaul, received land in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu in 2004. Kaul's close relative got 1 acre. Elder sister and brother-in-law of former DySP Harivalsan, who initiated the inquiry into the spy case, got 22 acres of land. A West Bengal politician received 10.54 acres of land and an officer in the general administration department got 15.09 acres. A benami of former CBI DIG Madhusoodanan Nair got another 18.88 acres of land."

Vijayan, who was the special branch inspector, is the first accused in the conspiracy case linked to the 1994 ISRO Espionage Case. (ANI)

