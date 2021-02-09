ISRO experts revealed Chamoli disaster caused by part of snow-laden mountain sliding down: CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Director told him that the Chamoli disaster was caused by sliding of a part of a mountain after receiving snowfall two-three days ago.

"ISRO director, on the basis of a report by the organisation, told me this place is not an avalanche-prone area and the images from two-three days ago showed that there was no glacier at all on the mountain."

"After receiving some snowfall a couple of days ago, a part of the mountain slid and caused lakhs of metric tonnes of snow to fall down at once causing the disaster," he added.



The Chief Minister presided over a meeting over Chamoli disaster on Monday evening which was attended by officers of Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state officials, and ISRO scientists.

Earlier in the day, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr LK Sinha had said that a hanging glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli may have broken away from the main glacier which caused the damage.

In the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Union Power Minister RK Singh had also visited Chamoli on Monday to review the situation after Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project suffered heavy damage following the flash floods on Sunday. (ANI)

