ISRO launches earth observation satellite successfully, intended for agriculture, forestry, disaster management applications

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched EOS01, an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management, and nine customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday.

The EOS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C 49, along with all nine customer satellites and injected into orbit, ISRO said.

"#PSLVC49/#EOS01 Mission Accomplished. Thanks for your support !!!," it later tweeted, thanking its staff for the success of "very special and unusual" mission for ISRO.

ISRO Chief K Sivan said the team raised to the occasion during the pandemic, worked as per the COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. "It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time," adding space activity cannot be done by working from home. "Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together," he said.

It is PSLV's 51st mission.

The customer satellites were launched under commercial agreement with New Space India Limited, Department of Space.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch. He also wished ISRO success in all future endeavours. (ANI)