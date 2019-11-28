ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan also remained present during the launch.

Following the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota."

According to the space research organisation, the second stage performance of the launch was normal.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)