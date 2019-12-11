ISRO launches PSLV-C48 carrying earth observation satellite from Sriharikota

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a radar imaging earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on Wednesday.

The radar imaging satellite -- RISAT-2BR1 -- weighing about 628 kg along with all nine customer satellites, has been placed in their designated orbits, ISRO said on Twitter.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C48 mission had commenced at 16:40 hours (IST) on Tuesday.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan had said that PSLV C48 is a historic achievement as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C48 will also carry nine customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the US as "co-passengers". (ANI)