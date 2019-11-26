ISRO posts pictures of PSLV-C47 ahead of launch

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday posted pictures of the journey of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 on their official Twitter handle.

"Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," tweeted ISRO.

The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 which was scheduled for November 25 at 0928 hours, has been rescheduled for November 27 at 0928 hours from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre.

PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. (ANI)

