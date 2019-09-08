ISRO scientists will definitely achieve desired result soon: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for their efforts and said that they will definitely achieve the desired results soon.

"We are proud of our scientists. I would like to thank and congratulate them for their commendable efforts. They will definitely achieve the desired result soon," he told ANI.

His comments came after the space agency lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander minutes before its touchdown on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday.

He urged the scientists not to lose hope.

"Sometimes, we do not get the desired results even after putting tremendous efforts. People who try never get defeated. There is no need for the scientists to be disappointed," he added.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

After revolving around the earth's orbit, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14 and all manoeuvres were carried out to perfection until the last few minutes of descent. (ANI)

