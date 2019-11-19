ISRO set to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US on Nov 25

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday informed that it is set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 25 this year.

"PSLV-C47 set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of USA from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0928 hours IST on Nov 25, 2019, subject to weather conditions. Updates will continue" the space organisation said on its official Twitter handle.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

