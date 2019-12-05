ISRO sets up space technology cells at IITs

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up five Space Technology Cells (STCs) at premier institutions to carry out research activities in the areas of space technology and applications.

The STCs have been set up at Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) - Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur and Madras, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Joint Research Programme with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU, Pune).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, "ISRO desires development of high-end technology in collaboration with IITs in the areas of Space Science, Space Technology and Space Applications. The identified projects will be funded by ISRO." (ANI)

