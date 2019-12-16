ISRO shares video of RISAT-2BR1's Radial Rib Antenna deployment

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday shared a video of the successful deployment of the Radial Rib Antenna of RISAT-2BR1 in its designated orbit in the space.

#ISRO

Watch the successful deployment of Radial Rib Antenna of #RISAT2BR1 in orbit as observed by onboard camera. pic.twitter.com/7LoAB0jaVU — ISRO (@isro) December 16, 2019



ISRO on December 11 had successfully launched the radar imaging earth observation satellite -- RISAT-2BR1 and nine commercial satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

The radar imaging satellite weighs about 628 kg along with all nine customer satellites. The countdown for the launch of the PSLV-C48 mission had commenced at 16:40 hours (IST) on Tuesday. (ANI)