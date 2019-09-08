ISRO spirit has gripped the nation: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Hailing Chandrayaan-2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the moon mission "brought the country together" adding that the "ISRO spirit has gripped the nation".

"At 1:50 am on Sept 7, the entire nation was sitting in front of televisions to watch the Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 seconds, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and tied the nation together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit in Hindustan now," the Prime Minister said in a public rally here.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that there is no such thing as failure.

Modi retweeted tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's tweet and said, "For champions like @isro and our sportspersons, there is no such thing as failure. There is only learning."

Sports fraternity has been lauding the ISRO scientists for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2.

"Congrats ISRO.. this will only make you hungrier to get there faster .. the country is proud of you. Jai Hind," Bhupathi had tweeted on Saturday.

ISRO on September 7 had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.

Earlier in the day, ISRO chief K Sivan told ANI that the Lander has been located but no communication with it has been established yet.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)