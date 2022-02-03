ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August this year

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August 2022.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, said, "Based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by the national level experts, the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress. Many related hardware and their special tests are successfully completed and the launch is scheduled for August 2022."

The Minister said that the number of missions planned during 2022 (Jan to Dec'22) are 19 viz., eight launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

Several ongoing missions were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, reprioritization of projects has taken place in the back drop of Space Sector reforms and newly introduced demand driven models. The following missions were realized in last 3 years. (ANI)

