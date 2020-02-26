ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that GSLV-F10 will launch geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March 5.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 5.43 pm.

"Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch geo imaging satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1743 Hrs IST on March 05, 2020, subject to weather conditions," ISRO said.

Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a 'geosynchronous transfer orbit' by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four metre-diameter ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV, the space organisation said.

Operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent, under cloud-free conditions, at frequent intervals, it added. (ANI)

