Issue of Forest Conservation Act, Forest Rights Act clearances to be taken up with Centre: Punjab CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday expressed concerns over the alleged delay in the Forest Conservation Act and Forest Rights Act clearances for the developmental projects in the state and said that his government would take up the matter with the Centre.

The Chief Minister's remark came while presiding over a meeting of the forest department here.

"The State Government was committed to keeping a balance between development and environment," he said, adding that development projects of utmost importance like heliports, electric vehicle charging stations and day boarding schools etc. were affected due to delays in getting FCA and FRA approvals.

He directed the forest officers to expedite the cases of FCA and FRA clearances and accountability of officers will also be fixed in this matter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also presided over the 11th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife and directed the department to explore tourism activities like water sports and hot air balloon operations in the Pong Dam reservoir.



He said that Mathial and Kathrah Khas in the Dhameta range and Nangal Chowk sites in the Nagrota Surian range have been identified and the Forest and Tourism department will join hands to take this matter forward so that employment opportunities can be explored.

"The state government has decided to develop Kangra as the Tourism Capital of the State and the best infrastructure would be made available to the tourists visiting the area," Sukhu said.

Adventurous activities like swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rafting and diving etc. should be promoted in the reservoir, said the Chief Minister, adding that communities engaged in agriculture and grazing should also be involved by tourism agencies to support their livelihoods.

He said that the State Government was implementing various schemes to preserve wildlife and urged the people to support these efforts.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also released the calendar of the Forest department on the occasion. (ANI)

