Issue of terrorism in Pak raised with Trump: Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): India raised concern with the United States over the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

During a press briefing on talks between India and the US on ongoing President Donald Trump visit, Shringla did not divulge many details regarding the discussion on Pakistan saying, the talks took place in a restricted and confidential manner.

"With regard to Pakistan, the issues of cross border terrorism. the issue to ensuring financial accountability when dealing with terrorism, the issue of narcotics, the issue that concern Pakistan was certainly raised. concerns were put out on the table. The discussion took place in a restricted and confidential manner. So I cant say beyond this," he said.

Following the delegation-level talks, Trump said that he and Prime Minister Modi affirmed two countries' commitments to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

"In this effort, the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," Trump said.

President Trump also touched upon the issue of terrorism during his address on Monday in Ahmedabad during 'Namaste Trump' event said his administration is working with Islamabad to crack down on terrorist organisations in the Islamic country.

"My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organizations and the militants that operate on the Pakistani border," said Trump.

"Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one, thanks to these efforts that we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

