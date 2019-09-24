IT attaches IAS Net Ram's Benami assets worth Rs 240 crore

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) has provisionally attached the properties worth Rs 240 crores of retired IAS officer Net Ram, who had served as a secretary during the regime of former Chief Minister Mayawati.

According to sources in the Income Tax Department, 19 commercial and residential Benami properties spread across Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai were attached.

BPU had attached these properties last week.

The attachment is one of the outcomes of a systematic investigation conducted by the Benami Prohibition Unit of Delhi investigation directorate of the Income Tax Department.

An investigation has revealed that Net Ram had invested his undisclosed cash in various Benami properties through a complex multi-layered web of companies and entities controlled by him with the assistance of his close aides using his close relatives as fronts, sources said.

The Income Tax Department had, in March this year, conducted raids at 12 premises linked to the retired IAS officer. The search and seizure operations had detected a large-scale tax evasion and multiple Benami properties of Net Ram. (ANI)

