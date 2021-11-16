IT conducts raids at six premises linked to SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Income Tax officials have conducted raids at six premises linked to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

"All our work is legal. We will produce all the documents that the Income Tax officials are demanding. Till now raids have been in six places," Manish Sharma, the MLA's personal assistant told ANI.



The Income Tax Department raided Ayali's residence on Tuesday morning, sources said. Income Tax officials reached the MLA's residence at 6 am. Besides his house, raids are underway at his office, farmhouse, and other premises.

In the 2017 state Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's HS Phoolka had won from the Dakha constituency. Following his resignation, a by-election was held here in which SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali became the MLA defeating Congress candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu.

SAD has fielded Ayali from the seat once again in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

