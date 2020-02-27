IT department raids Congress leader, IAS officers in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers, in the state.

The officials conducted raids at Congres leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya's properties.

The searches were also conducted on premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state.

Further details regarding the ongoing operations are awaited. (ANI)

