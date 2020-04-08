IT Department to release all pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Considering the prevailing scenario in the country due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, the Ministry of Finance decided to release all pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately, to provide relief to companies and individuals.

"In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to providing immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately, the Ministry of Finance said in a release today.

This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers.

It has also been decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSMEs.

Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore. (ANI)

