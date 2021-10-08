IT dept conduct raids at offices, residences of two real estate promoters in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Income Tax department carried out raids at the offices and residences of promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty under a search operation that commenced on September 23, said sources on Thursday.

"Income Tax Department raids offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids are also going on at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty. Around 50 locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other places are being raided," said sources.

Earlier today, the department has also conducted raids at the houses and companies of three sisters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.



Pawar condemned the raids and called them 'politically motivated'.

Earlier today, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed that the Income-tax department carried out a search operation on a big syndicate involving certain businessmen or middlemen of Maharashtra and some persons holding public offices.

The intelligence was developed over six months so far.

In all, 25 residential and 15 office premises were covered under the search, while four offices were covered under the survey. (ANI)

