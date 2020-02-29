IT Dept conducts raids in TN, unravel hidden cloud servers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): The Income Tax Department conducted searches in the premises of a Chennai based business group and unravelled hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore.

The group is dealing in the business of non-ferrous metal processing in lead, copper and aluminum and Money Lending activities.

The search was conducted on February 25, the group is said to have reported a turnover of more than a thousand crore and engaged in a number of businesses such as plastic manufacture and financing activities, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The search action resulted in cash seizure of Rs. 1 crore & detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs. 400 crore. The investigations are still ongoing and the Department is in the process of finalizing the proceedings.

The highlight of the search is the discovery of hidden cloud servers other than the servers regularly used by the group for accounting, containing unaccounted transaction details often referred by the group as "kaccha" accounts.

Similarly, a large amount of encrypted data was retrieved from a pen drive which was tracked and obtained from a third party premise. The pen drive and the database was decrypted to gather information about the unaccounted capital accumulated by the group.

Evidence was also gathered for the introduction of unaccounted funds as bogus share premium in one of the group companies.

A large number of property documents, promissory notes, post-dated cheques taken as collateral security etc in the money lending business were recovered during the search and have been seized. (ANI)