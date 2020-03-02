IT Dept conducts raids on hawala dealers, businessmen in Chhattisgarh, reveal 'unaccounted cash' being paid to public servants

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Based on intelligence inputs, the Income Tax Department has conducted raids on a group of individuals, hawala dealers, and businessmen in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and revealed "unaccounted cash" from liquor and mining businesses that were being paid to public servants.

The raid was carried out on February 27 on the basis of inputs, intelligence and evidence of the generation of huge unaccounted cash.

"Search action was on the basis of inputs, intelligence and evidence of the generation of huge unaccounted cash from liquor and mining business and transfer of the same to public servants, huge cash deposits during the demonetisation period, accommodation entries from shell companies, etc," Fininstry Ministry.

Earlier in the day, a raid was conducted on the residence of Saumya Chaurasiya, deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The I-T Department had last week conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.

The officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state. (ANI)