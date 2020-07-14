IT Dept raids at Rajiv Arora's Amrapali office in Jaipur, several other locations

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at several locations in the state, including at properties of two Congress leaders including Rajiv Arora, who is a member of State Congress Office.

Rajiv Arora's Amrapali office in Jaipur was also being searched.

The raids are being conducted at Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan, as well as at Delhi and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Extensive searches are being conducted at multiple locations across Rajasthan, including offices and residences of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora.

IT Dept Sources say that these searches are being done on a complaint of tax evasion. More details are awaited. (ANI)

