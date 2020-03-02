IT Dept raids residence of Saumya Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasiya

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Monday conducted a raid on the residence of Saumya Chaurasiya, deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The team of IT Department entered the residence in the presence of Chaurasiya. The department had, on February 29, sealed the residence.

Baghel had on Saturday termed as "political vendetta" the raid at Chaurasia's residence.

"The government is not against any investigation into corruption cases but the officials should have informed us before coming out on the streets with armed forces," Baghel told reporters.

The I-T Department had last week conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.

The officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state. (ANI)