"It is a proud day", says Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee member on Veer Baal Diwas

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Monday felt pride in the recognition of the sacrifice of 'Sahibzades' as the 'Veer Baal Diwas' by Prime Minister Narender Modi.

"It is a proud day for us when the sacrifice of 'Sahibzades' has been recognised as 'Veer Bal Diwas'. This way people all over the world will know about their sacrifice and its importance," Member of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Bhupinder Singh Bhullar said in a conversation with ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, had announced to mark this day as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru- Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

On the occasion, PM Modi took part in a program organised to mark the sacrifice of Sahibzades at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital.

PM Modi attended the 'Shabad Kirtan' being performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis.



Later, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past by around 3,000 children in Delhi, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.

To this, one of the attendees of the programme said that it has been the first time since Independence that a Prime Minister has come to honour the Sahibzades' sacrifice.



"We are happy that after 75 years of independence a PM has come who has honoured the sacrifice of the Sahibzade," an attendee said.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji made their supreme sacrifice, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have made their sacrifice at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.

The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib. (ANI)

