It is as expected, says DV Sadananda Gowda as K'taka by-polls favour BJP

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said the Karnataka by-poll results were in accordance with expectations as BJP lead in 12 out of 15 seats that went to polls.

"It is as expected. Karanataka people need a stable government," Gowda told ANI about the Karnataka by-poll results trends.

He said good governance and development are the two key areas which the BJP government has taken care of.

"Good governance and development is something that was missing during coalition government of JDS-Congress," he claimed.

As per Karnataka by-poll trends by the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 12 seats, Congress is leading on two and an independent candidate is leading on one.



The results of these by-polls will decide the fate of the four-month-old B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka.



The counting of the votes commenced at 8 am today and results are likely to be declared by this afternoon. (ANI)

