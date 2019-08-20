Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa speaking at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa speaking at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

We are flying 44 years old MiG-21 aircraft thanks to maintenance engineers: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday said that he can fly almost 44 years old MiG 21 MF aircraft because of the maintenance engineers of Indian Air Force (IAF).
"It goes to the credit of our maintenance engineers that today I can fly the MiG-21 MF aircraft which is almost 44 years old. I am sure none of you are driving a car of that vintage," said Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa here at an event.
"Air Force without aircraft is air with no force. Basic thing is that to project our airpower, we need aircraft. We have shown it time and again and we have risen to occasion like we have seen an exercise 'Gagan Shakti' where we sustain and maintain 83 per cent serviceability throughout the period of exercise with 95 per cent dispatch reliability," he added.
Dhanoa emphasised the need to develop indigenous defense equipment for self-reliance while adding that India cannot depend on imports alone for its defence needs.
He, however, said that some high-end weapons and systems need to be imported to "win a war till we build long term ability to manufacture state-of-art defence equipment."
"We can't wait for indigenous technology to replace obsolete warfighting equipment. Neither will it be prudent to import every defence equipment from abroad."
"What we are doing is replacing our high-end obsolete weapons with indigenously developed ones. This has boosted our in-house defence manufacturing," he added.
The Air Chief Marshal said: "We need some high-end technology items, which we have to import to win a war ... It will make a balanced Air Force with the long term ability to develop and manufacture state-of-art aircraft and systems."
He said that indigenization needs to continue to ensure self-reliance in manufacturing defence equipment.
Giving an insight of the indigenisation projects, he said: "There are presently 11 projects, out of which project sanction order has been issued to multiple development agencies for two projects including Infrared Search and Tracking for air platform."
"Remaining nine projects are at stages of acceptance of necessity and finalisation of PSQRs and feasibility study," he said.
Dhanoa said that 95 per cent of components that go into an aircraft in IAF's Base Repair Depots (BRD) are produced from indigenous sources.
He also said that the Air Force is sponsoring the development of biojet fuel to power its aircraft.
The Air Chief said that several indigenously developed radars, aircraft, bombs, and missiles have been inducted by the IAF.
"We started with 1000 pound bombs, then indigenously manufactured 250 kg and 450 kg bombs. We are testing anti-tank missile, i.e., HELINA, Astra air-to-air missile and Gautam and Gaurav laser-guided bombs," he said.
He further said that the IAF will soon induct light combat helicopters developed indigenously and said that induction of multirole fighter aircraft such as Rafale fighter jets has enhanced the global influence capabilities of the IAF. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

Mobile internet services went off due to 'techincal glitch':...

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Refuting media reports that the mobile internet services were snapped once again in the region, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said that the issue arose due to "technical glitch".

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

Delhi: Man kills lover's husband, held

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly killing the husband of his married lover in Jaitpur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

Telangana: 2 arrested, foreign currency worth around Rs 1.5 cr...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle Saudi Arabian Riyal worth around Rs 1.5 core from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

NIA arrests one in case of ambush on road opening party of Assam...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Chandam Tondon Singh here on Tuesday in connection with the case of an ambush on Road Opening Party (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district on November 15, 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Rajnath pitches for indigenisation, says private industry can...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid stress on progressively reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers and indigenously developing comprehensive capabilities in the defence sector, while approving private industry to use test facilities of government en

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:50 IST

US announces $125 million humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul (Afghanistan), Aug 20 (ANI): The United States of America on Tuesday announced an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Son carries old mother on his back after hospital refuses stretcher

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A man carried his mother on his back from a government hospital in Siddharthnagar here after hospital authorities refused to provide her with a stretcher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Kashmir stands firmly with India : RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that people in Kashmir stand firmly with India after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Delhi CM flags off 25 new buses with unique features under cluster scheme

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off the first lot of buses with unique features including hydraulic lifts for differently-abled persons under the cluster scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

Flood prone Amaravati not safe to be Andhra capital: Andhra...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

PM Modi talks to British PM, raises vandalism outside Indian...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and drew his attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda while referring to vandalism by a mob outside the India

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:29 IST

Bihar: Ward councilor alleges Municipal Council Mayor's son of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Woman ward councillor Pinki Devi on Tuesday alleged that the son of Municipal Council Mayor eve-teased her during a board meeting of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Read More
iocl