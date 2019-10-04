It is beginning for Aditya, entering politics doesn't mean becoming CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Putting to rest speculation about Aditya Thackeray being a chief ministerial aspirant, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday that it is just the beginning for his son and entering politics does not mean becoming Chief Minister.

"The first step in politics doesn't mean that you have to become the Chief Minister of the state. He has just entered politics, this is just the beginning," said Thackeray, addressing a joint press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that Aditya Thackeray will win by a huge margin in the elections.

The Chief Minister said that rebel candidates would be asked to withdraw their nominations and if they do not, they will face consequences.

"In the coming days we will ask all the rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party in the grand alliance. If they don't comply, they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties," he said.

Aditya Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray who is the first member from Thackeray family to contest an election, is in the fray from Worli in Mumbai.

BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly polls in an alliance. They had contested the previous elections separately but joined hands later as none of them got full majority. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

