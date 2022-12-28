"It is Congress which destroyed Constitution, Sangh is a social movement..." RSS leader Indresh Kumar hits back

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday hit back at Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Mani Shankar Aiyar over their statements that BJP-RSS are "dividing" the nation.

Talking to ANI, Indresh Kumar said, "It was not Sangh, but Congress that crushed the Constitution. Sangh has always propagated the Constitution, so one should not speak ill against it."

The RSS leader said that the partition in 1947 left several people displaced and killed.

"Congress signed on the 1947 partition, which left crores of people displaced, and lakhs of people killed. Congress also insulted the sacrifice of the freedom fighters by imposing an Emergency in the country," he said.

He further took a jibe over Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram.



"If all this was not enough, they compared Lord Ram with Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Indresh Kumar said that Sangh is not a political movement, but a social movement.

"RSS is a movement aimed to make the country civilised and united, and will always remain so. The knowledge of Congress is so limited, that it couldn't even understand the difference between the 'jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram' slogans. So, we can only sympathise with Congress, and hope that Congress leaders introspect themselves," he further said.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had attacked BJP and RSS over the alleged "divisive politics".

Ashok Gehlot had alleged that BJP-RSS are "weakening" the Democracy in the country and they will receive a befitting reply from the public.

Mani Shankar Aiyar had also attacked RSS saying "It is the Sangh Parivar, which is dividing India in "Tukde Tukde" in terms of religion, caste and language. This yatra is against these forces." (ANI)

