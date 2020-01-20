It is delay tactic to avoid execution, says Nirbhaya's mother on convict's plea in SC

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, on Monday termed the petition by one of the convicts in the case as a tactic to delay the execution.

The Supreme Court will today hear a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the death row convicts in the gang-rape and murder case, claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of crime, and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact during the proceedings in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Asha Devi said, "It is just a tactic to delay the execution. His petition was canceled in 2013 by the Supreme Court. The review petition was also dismissed by the court. He's doing it just to waste time. All the convicts must be executed on February 1."

The Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17.

Pawan's date of birth as per school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this, Pawan's lawyer, AP Singh claimed in the petition.

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

