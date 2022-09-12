"It is foundation stone for temple", says petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Gyanvapi verdict by a Varanasi court on Monday prompted celebrations by Hindu women who had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case while appealing to the people to maintain peace, said that "it is a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple".

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on September 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," Arya said.

Another petitioner from the Hindu side Manju Vyas said while celebrating the verdict, "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers and sisters should light diyas to celebrate".

Advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22."

Another lawyer representing the Hindu side, SN Chaturvedi, said that the Hindus should get their rights.

"Next hearing on commission report. Wall should be broken, the survey should be done. Will ask for carbon dating to be done. It should be ensured that temple demolished by Aurangzeb is a place of Lord Vishweshwar and Hindus should get their rights," Chaturvedi said.



Reacting to the verdict, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the judgement should be respected and added that the state government will strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

"There's a wave of happiness. I'm receiving many phone calls expressing happiness. It's their right (to challenge the order in the high court) but we'll respect the judgment & strengthen the law & order situation in the state," he said.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the order and said that everyone should respect the decision.

Minority Minister Danish Azad Ansari also welcomed the verdict and said that everyone should follow the order of the court.

"A court listens to all sides & only then comes to a conclusion. All of us should respect whatever verdict the court has given & follow it," he said.

Meanwhile, advocate representing the Muslim side, Mohd Sameem Mohd, said that they would approach the High Court and the case will go on.

"We had petitioned that the case listed was not worth hearing. Our plea was denied today. We will approach the High Court now. The case has just started, it will go on," he said.

The police conducted a flag march in Ayodhya after verdicts on Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict were announced today.

