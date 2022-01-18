'It is to put pressure on me ahead of Punjab polls': Channi on raids at relative's house

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): While reacting to raids at his relative Bhupinder Singh Honey's house, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said "the same thing happened during the West Bengal polls, it is to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls."

"They are targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We are ready to fight this. The same thing happened during WB elections," Channi said.



Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The federal agency searched the residence and office premises of the suspects that include premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey.

According to ED officials, Honey is reportedly a relative of Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts. (ANI)

