"It is very important to keep Ganga clean..." Hema Malini on her 'Ganga' themed dance ballet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini will be performing a ballet in Mumbai, under the initiative of the Maharashtra government, to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga.

Speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said, "Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras".

"Thanks to our government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes so much interest in cleanliness, and so much work is taken in that direction," she added.

The BJP MP said that it is the initiative of the Maharashtra government to keep all 75 rivers in the state clean.



"Ganga is 'Dev Nadi'. She (Goddess Ganga) is coming from heaven for the benefit of humanity, and wherever the river flows, it is beautiful. It is very important to keep such a river clean. Not just Ganga, I would say, every river in the country should be kept clean. That's what the concept of this ballet is. It is the initiative of the Maharashtra government to keep all 75 rivers flowing in the state, clean. I am glad that Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar came up with the initiative," Hema Malini said.

She said that the ballet was earlier performed in Pune and Nagpur, and now it is in Mumbai.

"I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances," she added.

Reacting to the Oscar award won by the song 'Naatu Naatu', Hema Malini said, "I am amazed and happy that such a film was made in our country. RRR became very popular, and the way the two heroes danced in that movie was simply excellent. I congratulate both the artists and the entire team of RRR that they made India proud".

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Hema Malini said, "It is wrong. Our Prime Minister is taking the country to such great heights, the whole world is praising us. At that time for Rahul Gandhi to make such statements is not appropriate. Whatever it is, you should sort it out in Parliament, but such statements should not be given in foreign land". (ANI)

