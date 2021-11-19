It is victory of democracy, not just farmers, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a victory of democracy, not just farmers.

"This day will be written in golden letters in India's history like Independence Day and Republic Day. It's the victory of democracy, not just farmers'," said Kejriwal.

"Government made all the efforts to disrupt anti-farm laws protest, called them Khalistani, terrorists, but farmers' didn't give up. Farmers proved that the Centre eventually will have to listen to the people. Water cannons, lathis dried up and nails melted against farmer's determination. Govt made all efforts to disrupt the protest but farmers' didn't give up and fought well," he added.



In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

